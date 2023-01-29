Super Bowl 2023 Teams Set: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles Poised to Draw Heartland NFL Fans for Fox Sports

The lineup for the big game is set: The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, bringing to Fox Sports a game that should be a particularly strong draw in NFL strongholds in the Midwest and Northeast.

The Chiefs won a hard-fought 23-20 battle with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon to secure the AFC Championship and their half of the Super Bowl slot. Earlier in the day, the Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the NFC Championship. The Eagles are making their second Super Bowl visit since 2018, when the team won for the first time in franchise history.

Kansas City is heading to the championship game for the third time in four years. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, beating the 49ers, and lost in 2021 to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is one of the superstars of the NFL. He led his team to a dramatic win, hobbling on a high right ankle sprain to make his signature zippy moves on the gridiron.

This year’s lineup bypasses the nation’s three largest TV markets – New York, Los Angeles or Chicago. But both the Chiefs and Eagles are well-loved, long-established teams with momentum, young stars in Mahomes and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (who has also grappled with injuries this season) and experience under pressure in post-season play.

Super Bowl LVII will originate from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the NFC’s Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia is a top 5 TV market where Fox has an owned-and-operated station, WTXF-TV.

One notable Philadelphia Eagles fan was quick to take to social media to support the team’s quest for the NFL championship. Quinta Brunson, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning star and creator of the Philadelphia-set ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary,” sent out a picture of herself via Twitter wearing a team T-shirt with the message “Y’all thought the 49ers were going to win.”

Y’all thought the 49ers were gonna win pic.twitter.com/8B6R03oEG6 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) January 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Brunson’s fellow showrunner Prentice Penny (“Insecure”) was quick to cheer on Chiefs superstar Mahomes.

If MAHOMES WASNT HURT THIS WOULDNT EVEN BE CLOSE. — Prentice Penny (aka Charcuterie Papi) (@The_A_Prentice) January 30, 2023

FLY EAGLES FLY! 🦅



The @Eagles are NFC Champions and off to the Super Bowl! #ItsAPhillyThing pic.twitter.com/OeLpWzxxMh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

