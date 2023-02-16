Paramount+ Price to Increase as Losses Peak and Company Sets $1 Billion-Plus Write-Down on Showtime Integration

Paramount Global is preparing to hike the monthly price of Paramount+ later this year, and the company disclosed its intent to take as much as a $1.5 billion write-down from the integration of Showtime with the streaming platform.

Paramount Global chief financial officer Naveen Chopra unveiled the pricing plan details and plans for a $1.3 billion-$1.5 billion impairment charge as Showtime is blended into Paramount+ in the U.S. Paramount is aiming for $700 million in savings as Showtime and Paramount+ become one.

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish acknowledged in a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday morning that the company hit big “headwinds” in 2022 and that 2023 will not be a robust year for profits. “We are at peak investment in 2023” in Paramount+, Bakish said.

The monthly price of the premium Paramount+ tier with Showtime will rise to $11.99, from $9.99 at present. The essential tier without Showtime and with advertising will climb to $5.99 from $4.99. Executives did not specify a time frame for the price hikes but said they would come this year.

The impairment charge will be taken in the current quarter for Paramount. Chopra said that write-down is “all about content, driven by the fact that when we combine Showtime and Paramount+, we don’t need the kind of content you would need if they were operating on an independent basis.”

The early response from investors to Paramount Global’s Q1 earnings, unveiled before the market opened, was harsh. The stock was down about 5% at the start of trading, opening at $22.95. UBS reiterated its sell rating on Paramount Global with a price target of $15.

