Paramount Global Drops Plan to Sell Majority Stake in BET

Paramount Global has decided to no longer sell a majority stake in its BET Media Group.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company announced Wednesday that it would end the bidding process for the unit — which includes VH1 and BET Studios, streamer BET+ and the BET channel —because “a sale wouldn’t result in any meaningful deleveraging of its balance sheet, the people said.” Paramount Global had received bids ranging from approximately $2 billion to $3 billion.

Variety exclusively reported in March that Sean “Diddy” Combs was among the bidders who expressed interested in the majority stake, joining fellow media moguls Tyler Perry and Byron Allen in pursuing the acquisition of the network.

Combs has previously worked with Paramount Global, producing three iterations of MTV’s “Making the Band” between 2002 and 2009. The rapper, record producer and executive is already the owner of network Revolt, which reaches roughly 80 millions households today. Back in March, a source close to Combs told Variety that Combs is “exploring the opportunity to purchase BET as a part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse,” which he believes is “better for the business, for the culture and for building wealth in the Black community.”

Perry currently owns a minority stake in BET and also produces a large portion of the programming available on BET and BET+, the latter of which he helped launch in 2019. Meanwhile, Allen purchased the Black News Channel for $11 million, and his production company Allen Media Group invested over $1 billion in the last three years to acquire 27 NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox affiliates.