Paradigm Names 14 Partners as Talent Agency Seeks to Rebuild

Paradigm Talent Agency has named 14 new partners as the firm seeks to rebuild its stature in Hollywood.

Paradigm went through transformative struggles during the pandemic period that led to the company selling off its lucrative music and touring division to Casey Wasserman’s enterprise. In addition to cleaving off its music arm, the firm lost numerous agents and clients to layoffs and defections.

Monday’s promotions make it clear that the new-model Paradigm will focus on film, TV, publishing and theater, representing actors, writers, directors and producers as well as packaging TV series and movie properties. Last September the company also launched Paradigm Media Entertainment, a division to represent local and national news anchors, meteorologists, sportscasters, producers and other news and host talent. Paradigm kickstarted its way into the TV news biz with the acquisition of three speciality agencies: Napoli Management Group, Two Twelve Management and 3 Kings Entertainment.

The newly named partners will become equity partners in the agency alongside chairman Sam Gores and managing partner Andrew Ruf. The reconfigured Paradigm emerges nearly three years after Gores nixed a $200 million-plus buyout offer from UTA.

“We have assembled an extraordinary group of creative, smart, experienced and energetic colleagues who will help guide Paradigm into the future,” said Gores. “It gives me great pleasure to share a stake in the company with these leaders.”

Ruf is a veteran literary agent who has been a longtime Paradigm representative.

“I am excited to congratulate my colleagues on their promotion to Partner, as we lead our company forward in an evolving entertainment landscape,” Ruf said. “Together with the rest of our exceptional team at Paradigm, we will continue to innovate, grow and always focus on the artist first.”

The newly promoted Paradigm partners are: