Oscar-Nominated Producers Join Variety FYC Fest: The Producers

Variety announced Friday it will host Variety FYC Fest: The Producers, a virtual panel with the producers behind this year’s Oscar nominees for Best International Feature Film on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Panelists include Malte Grunert, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Victoria Alonso, “Argentina, 1985”; and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí, “The Quiet Girl.”

The session will be moderated by Variety Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” is a German film starring Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch and Aaron Hilmer. The film follows a 17-year-old boy whose initial excitement to join the Western Front in World War I is shattered by the grim reality of the trenches.

“Argentina, 1985” is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their legal team who dared to prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship.

Ireland’s entry for Best International Film, “The Quiet Girl,” centers around nine-year-old Cait who is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer where she discovers one painful truth.

Variety FYC Fest: The Producers is free to watch, but requires registration: Variety.com/Producers

