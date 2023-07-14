Olivia Culpo, Bobby Berk, Dr. Muneeb Shah, and Felicia Walker, Openly Discuss Aesthetic Treatments

First emerging as an FDA-approved aesthetic procedure in 2002,1 BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) became culturally associated with glamorous Hollywood stars.

These days, though, the continued dominance of social media has inspired a shift in public perceptions about aesthetic treatment. Influencers still exist, but perfection is no longer a job requisite. Where celebrities were once admired for their unattainability, consumers now seek out relatability. Now, open and honest conversations take precedence, helping change the definition of authenticity and evolve today’s aesthetic standards.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription medicine that is injected into the muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

That’s why Allergan Aesthetics, the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic, introduced Allē, a loyalty program that helps users save money on products, procedures, and treatments, all while providing essential information on exactly what each entails. It comes as Allergan Aesthetics continues to focus on actively educating its consumers about its processes to ensure safety and scientific rigor and to help dispel misconceptions about aesthetic culture.

This is necessary in an era when doctors have taken to social media to share their expertise with the public, garnering online fame in the process. Dr. Muneeb Shah, for example, is a board certified dermatologist, who’s amassed millions of followers by responding to viral videos of skincare products and procedures and explaining them in layman’s terms.

Dr. Shah’s platform made him a fitting choice to open Allē’s South by Southwest panel, appropriately named “Authenticity in the Age of Social Media.” Addressing a full house, the dermatologist recalled the origins of his social media journey as a pandemic-era whim. Even he was intimidated by the glossy nature of various social media networks, but upon discovering that less-edited videos were encouraged on one short-form video app, in particular, he began posting content of his own.

“I didn’t have perfect lighting. I didn’t have an awesome mic. I had a lamp with the shade on it, not a ring light,” Dr. Shah said. “I had a tangled headphone cord that I would speak into and just tell dermatology information to people. They resonated with it because it was raw, and it was authentic.”

During the conversation—which also featured model, actor, and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo; design expert and TV host Bobby Berk; beauty entrepreneur and content creator Felicia Walker; and moderator Leah Faye Cooper—Dr. Shah revealed that other doctors have questioned his choice to become a content creator. Despite these criticisms, he maintained medical professionals have an “obligation” to debunk misinformation where it starts, and that’s usually on social media.

He also explained how he’d see fellow dermatologists getting quoted in newspapers, saying, “‘Hey, this trend is going viral on social media. These kids shouldn’t do it. It’s really bad.’ But the kids that are seeing that stuff are not reading [those publications]. So to me, it was so obvious that you need to make content where people are receiving their information.”

In addition to Dr. Shah offering his social media expertise, Walker brought the perspective of a content creation veteran. Walker has been a leading voice in the beauty industry for over a decade, first as the founder of the successful blog ThisThatBeauty and, later, as a content creator and owner of her own skincare company, PHOEBE SKIN.

In recent years, her content grew even more personal. At age 45, Walker decided to seek out a BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment consultation, and rather than keeping the treatment under wraps, she took her social media followers along for her journey.

The decision was twofold. For Walker, receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic was the natural next step given her decades-long interest in aesthetic treatments.

“I choose BOTOX® Cosmetic for a few reasons,” Walker said. “One is research. I’m a big researcher, and it took years before I decided that I wanted to explore injectables. It’s always been a progression of, ‘What are the tools required for whatever [are] the results I’m looking to achieve?’ So, I always knew that I would get to a point where I would explore an injectable.

Now, there’s a whole sea of injectables out there. It’s, ‘Which one is it going to be?’ My research and speaking with a licensed provider led me to BOTOX® Cosmetic.”

Walker’s decision to get BOTOX® Cosmetic—and partner with Allē—stemmed from the company’s increasing interest in empowering and educating its clientele. In 2022, BOTOX® Cosmetic launched the “See Yourself” campaign, which pulled from nearly 20,000 submissions of BOTOX® Cosmetic patients who wanted to share their experiences with the treatment. Rather than boasting high-profile celebrity clients, the campaign utilized testimonials from a mother of nine, a nurse, and other everyday people who found that the treatment worked for them and fit into their own busy schedules.

What’s more, the company just announced a partnership with IFundWomen, a funding marketplace for women-owned businesses, to help spotlight and champion their stories. In June, BOTOX® Cosmetic and IFundWomen announced 20 women to receive $25,000 grants to continue their entrepreneurial journeys.

“Our patient community is diverse, consisting of all shapes, sizes, backgrounds, and ethnicities, lending to a beautiful array of stories and experiences,” said Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. “As part of our ongoing efforts to create a more honest and accurate portrayal of our patients, we are continuing to put stories of real patients at the forefront of our campaigns. Our hope is that we can pull back the curtain on what the journey is like for a wide array of people, making it a more inclusive space for all.”

For Walker, seeing herself in a company is especially important. “As a woman of color, as a Black woman, I know what it’s like to not see yourself represented in the injectable space. I know that so many Black women are looking at this and thinking, ‘This is not a thing for me. This doesn’t speak to me. It’s for other people. It’s not for me. It’s them, it’s not me,’” Walker explained.

“And for me, someone who has a voice of authority, who’s trusted and can say, ‘Hey, here’s the research behind a certain product. Here’s how it works. Here’s how I use it. Do I look like the stereotypes that you have in your mind of someone who used the product? No. So, can it be used responsibly and judiciously? Yes.’ And so, I felt like I wanted to be a part of voicing that for women who look like me.”

In doing so, Walker hopes to empower her audience with education and resources to make informed decisions when it comes to choosing an aesthetic treatment.

