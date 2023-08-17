Neon Hires Former A24 Execs Alexandra Altschuler and Don Wilcox as VPs

Alexandra Altschuler and Don Wilcox have joined the Neon marketing team, making the move from their previous marketing roles at A24. Altschuler will serve as Neon’s VP of media while Wilcox serves as its VP of marketing. The marketing team expansion comes ahead of Neon’s release of anctipated films “Ferrari,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “La Chimera” and “Eileen.”

While at A24, Altschuler helped launch numerous award-winning projects, including the recent horror film “Talk to Me.” Before joining A24, Altchuler served as social manager at Operam, Inc. and held various roles at ABC Television, NBCUnivseral and E! Online.

Wilcox previously served as head of A24’s international marketing team, where his campaigns included Oscar-sweeping “Everything Everywhere All at Once” along with Brendan Fraser-led “The Whale,” “Past Lives” and “Pearl,” starring Mia Goth. Prior to his role at A24, Wilcox served as Amazon Prime Video’s film marketing lead. In this role, he spearheaded campagains for “Sound of Metal,” Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” and “Honey Boy.”

Since 2019, Neon has made an impressive impression at film festivals, taking home four consecutive Palme d’Or awards at Cannes for “Parasite,” “Titane,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Anatomy of a Fall.” This year, the company received six Oscar noms for “Triangle of Sadness,” “The Quiet Girl,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and “Fire of Love.”

Upcoming titles slated for 2023 include “Eileen,” starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie, and Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month.