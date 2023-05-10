‘Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!’ Author Teams Up With Stampede and RedBird to Launch Entertainment Company

Children’s book author Mo Willems, who is known for his stories like “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” has partnered with Stampede Ventures and RedBird Capital Partners to launch Hidden Pigeon Company. The entertainment company will bring Willem’s storytelling to children and families through television programming, gaming, location-based experiences and other platforms.

“The Hidden Pigeon Company takes its name from how kids and former kids delight in finding The Pigeon hidden in every one of my books,” said Willems. “It is my hope to create a similar bit of surprise and delight in the fabric of everything we make or do. I am thrilled to have found wonderful collaborative partners to make that hope a reality.”

Willems previously teamed up with Stampede to produce HBO Max specials “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience” and the Emmy-nominated “Storytime All Stars Presents: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime.”

Chris Bosco, president of Stampede Ventures, said of the partnership, “The launch of Hidden Pigeon Company with RedBird is our opportunity to bring the full range of Mo’s creative genius into one entity crafted to expand the impact of his work. RedBird’s extensive experience will be critical in HPC’s long-term success, and we are thrilled to have their support and partnership.”

Kathy Franklin will lead HPC as their CEO, making the transition from Lightstorm Entertainment where she was president of franchise development for over 10 years. In addition, HP will be housing new publishing imprint Specific House, which recently partnered with Union Square & Co to launch Willem’s adult version of his pigeon stories, “Be the Bus – The Lost & Profound Wisdom of The Pigeon.”