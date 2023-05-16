Studio71 to Launch Minecraft and Roblox-Focused Free Streaming Channels on Amazon’s Freevee Platform

Studio71, a digital content firm that works with social media creators, is set to launch two video game-oriented free streaming channels on Amazon’s Freevee platform.

The Gameplay Networks outlets will largely revolve around the company’s gaming-focused creators with an emphasis on mega-popular platforms such as Minecraft and Roblox gameplay, reviews and tutorials.

“Today, gaming content represents one of the top entertainment verticals, and we are proud to launch on Amazon Freevee,” said Adam Boorstin, co-CEO of Studio71. “We work with some of the top gamers in the world, and we look forward to bringing their content to connected TVs alongside legacy entertainment brands on Amazon Freevee.”

Studio71 is among a number of media brands — from the Washington Post to World of Wonder’s “Drag Race” franchise — that have planted a flag on Freevee’s FAST (free ad-supported television) channel platform, which now hosts dozens of live streaming channels.

The Gameplay Networks channels will draw from Studio71’s roster of creators that includes Logdotzip for its Minecraft channel and Leah Ashe, GamingWithKev and Poke for its Roblox-focused channel. Studio71 aims to use these channels to help its affiliated creators raise their profile beyond the social realm and to build sustainable business operations.

Studio71 already distributes its content via Roku, Pluto TV and Vizio. It has more than 1,800 partner-created channels on YouTube alone. It also works to connect creators with advertising clients looking for custom branded content campaigns.

The Freevee channels were developed and launched by Dan Kozlowski, Studio71’s VP of business development and Samir Asthana, associate director of business development.