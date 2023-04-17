Former Film Academy Executive Meredith Shea Rejoins Organization in Newly Created Role

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named Meredith Shea as its chief membership, impact and industry officer. In the new position, she will oversee new member cultivation and outreach, awards administration, rules and regulations, membership branch structural changes, member and industry engagement, film festival and international strategies, talent development programs, and industry DEAI and sustainability efforts.

Shea previously worked as an Academy executive for a decade. In her new role, Shea will report directly to Bill Kramer, Academy CEO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Meredith back to the Academy in this leadership position. Her vast knowledge of the film industry and Academy membership, along with her commitment to building and nurturing a diverse and equitable global film community makes her a perfect professional for this new role,” says Kramer.

“In addition, Meredith’s strategic acumen will help guide the Academy as we move towards our 100th year.”

Before returning to the Academy, Shea served as the director of industry relations at Ava DuVernay’s collective Array. She oversaw the Array Crew, which uses a personnel database to help promote diversity among below-the-line crews.

“I have a deep connection to the Academy and its membership. This is a pivotal time in the Academy’s history, and it’s both a joy and an enormous responsibility to support our industry and lead initiatives that connect people and communities through film,” says Shea.

“I am incredibly thankful to Bill, Janet, and the Academy board for their insightful leadership and dedication to making positive changes in the world for filmmakers, audiences, and the industry. I look forward to working again with the Academy’s exceptionally talented staff and dedicated members to support the Academy’s mission,” Shea said.