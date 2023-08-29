Dana Z. Currier Appointed COO of Alex Rodriguez’s Mason Media, Setting All-Female Executive Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Alex Rodriguez’s production company and brand studio, Mason Media, has appointed Westbrook Media and CNN alum Dana Z. Currier as their new COO.

At Mason Media, Currier will oversee production and operations for the company’s expanding lineup of content, work on the company’s production and talent partnerships and help with fundraising efforts.

Currier’s appointment rounds out an all-female executive team, working alongside CEO Nora Ali and Amanda McPhillips, the company’s senior vice president of development.

“At Mason Media, our goal is to be the leader in innovative and forward-thinking stories across the constantly evolving entertainment landscape, and we’re thrilled to have Dana joining the team as we aim to achieve this mission,” said Ali in a statement. “Her experience speaks for itself, having overseen production for award-winning premium projects for film and television, and growing the bottom line as a seasoned operator. All of this coupled with her track record in managing teams on the brand and social media side make her the perfect complement for our team.”

Currier joins Mason Media having previously worked as senior vice president of operations for Westbrook Media, which is Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media venture. Before her time at Westbrook, she was director of production for CNN Development, Original Series and CNN Films where she worked on “Parts Unknown: Anthony Bourdain,” “United Shades of America” starring W. Kamau Bell, “The Decades Franchise” and the Academy Award-nominated documentary “RBG.”

Mason Media was founded in 2021 by Ali, Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore. The company concentrates on premium formats, docuseries, documentary features and IP-driven scripted content for broadcast, streaming and digital buyers. Mason Media aims to tell stories around business, innovation, sports, entertainment and entrepreneurship, while elevating historically overlooked voices.

In a statement, Lore praised Ali, who has been CEO since the company’s inception, and commented on the team’s expansion with the hire of Currier: “Nora Ali is a powerhouse when it comes to creating engaging, visionary and compelling content. Having worked with her for a number of years, I’ve gotten the chance to see Nora’s high degree of leadership and business expertise first-hand. With this new hire, I know that Nora and Dana will continue to push the boundaries of innovative storytelling at the helm of Mason Media.”

Mason Media is part of Rodriguez’s A-Rod Media portfolio. Ever since retiring from baseball in 2016, the MLB all-star has focused on growing his business empire with a focus on media, entertainment and investments. Rodriguez also serves as CEO of A-Rod Corp, which is his investment firm.

Lore founded Wonder Group and Jet.com, which was acquired by Walmart in 2016 for $3.3 billion, and he previously served as president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce. Lore and Rodriguez are part owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx, having bought the NBA and WNBA teams together in 2021.

“Sharp content and smart distribution are key to driving brands forward,” Rodriguez commented. “Marc and I are excited to formally leverage our networks and expertise to help talented storytellers bring their ideas to life and create a space for audiences to learn about business and innovation.”

Mason Media is repped by UTA and Weinstein Senior.