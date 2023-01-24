City National Bank Shuffles Entertainment Banking Team: Martha Henderson Advances to Vice Chair, JaHan Wang Rises to Executive VP

City National Bank is making changes in its entertainment banking team, promoting longtime leader Martha Henderson to vice chair of entertainment banking while JaHan Wang takes the reins of the team as executive VP.

Henderson, widely known and respected in the industry, has been the engine of City National Bank’s expansion in the showbiz sector. She has led the team since 1989, growing it from 16 bankers to 250 today across multiple offices in the U.S. She was most recently executive VP.

Wang has been with City National Bank for 16 years, most recently serving as East Coast head of entertainment banking. In his new role, he will work on a bicoastal basis and report to City National Bank president Rich Raffetto. Wang has also joined the bank’s Executive Council.

City National Bank CEO Kelly Coffey hailed Henderson’s leadership over more than 30 years. She credited the executive with spearheading the dramatic expansion of the bank’s activity in Hollywood as well as with Broadway productions, country artists in Nashville and entertainment-related clients in Atlanta, Miami and Latin America. On Henderson’s watch, City National also moved into the sports media sector.

“City National has a long and rich history of supporting the entertainment industry since our founding in 1954,” Coffey said. “I want to congratulate Martha on her new role, and I’m thankful that we will continue to benefit from her vast experience as she works closely with JaHan in her new capacity as vice chairman. We’re grateful for Martha’s decades of leadership and the indelible mark she has left on our organization.”

Wang joined City National in 2007. He has steadily moved up the ranks of the entertainment team, rising to lead East Coast operations in May 2021.

“He is an outstanding leader who is a perfect example of the entrepreneurial spirit that defines our culture,” Coffey said of Wang. “His contributions and vision have helped us keep pace with the vibrant and dynamic entertainment community whose needs are always evolving.”

(Pictured: City National Bank’s Martha Henderson and JaHan Wang)