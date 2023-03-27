Macro and General Motors Partner on Multicultural Marketing Academy Program

Charles D. King’s Macro and General Motors have partnered to launch a multicultural marketing program designed to help develop the next generation of marketing executives.

General Motors Marketing Academy Powered by Macro will be a five-month program for eight finalists who will receive instruction, mentoring and networking opportunities in the areas of marketing, branding, PR and communications. The program is designed to support promising talent at the early stages of their careers.

“As part of the GM Diverse Incubator fund, we are dedicated to supporting and scaling diverse-owned companies now and in the future,” said Tarshena Armstrong, Director of Diversity Marketing and Development, GM. “As GM strives to be the most inclusive company in the world, programs like this ensure authentic representation and development of diverse companies and talent, providing participants with dedicated resources and opportunities to excel.”

At Macro, the program will be spearheaded by Stacey Walker King, chief brand officer. Per Macro, the curriculum will include month meetings with “best-in-class marketing executives, storytellers, speakers and advisors will discuss topics such as scalability, best practices, market trends, positioning, navigating the corporate structure, and building a client base.”

Applications for the program will be accepted through April 15 at GMmarketingacademy.com.

“It is a thrill and an honor to work with GM in creating this unique initiative to identify and support executives and entrepreneurs in the brand storytelling space,” said Walker King. “Our company was launched as a vehicle for people of color globally to see themselves reflected authentically in media, and I couldn’t be happier to play a small part in building and preparing these brand storytellers for the vast opportunities that await them.”