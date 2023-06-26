M3 Creative Launches Consulting Firm for AI-Free Entertainment and Brand Marketing Guidance

In a sign of the times, long-established entertainment marketing firm M3 Creative has launched a consulting arm after numerous requests from clients for guidance on how to maintain authenticity in an AI-influenced world.

Andy Meyers, director-producer and M3 Creative founder and president, said the creation of the consulting arm dubbed M3 / Target was fueled by incoming calls from longstanding industry associates. Meyers launched M3 Creative in 2003 after getting his start on the staff of “Entertainment Tonight.” The company has since produced marketing campaigns, branded content and digital content extensions of top-tier TV shows and movies from such studios and networks as Disney, ESPN, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox, Paramount and more.

Meyers said he’s been struck by how many entertainment clients are worried about the dilutive effect of AI coming into marketing. As the birth of M3 / Target indicates, a selling point for creative marketing and advertising firms will soon become the assurance that materials are being created from scratch by humans. The influence AI will have on creative industries that revolve around copyrighted works has become the top topic of conversation in Hollywood, and it’s one of several contentious issues on the table in the major studios’ ollective bargaining talks with SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America.

“In the two decades we have been in business, we have never received as many inquiries looking for strategic creative counsel as we have in this challenging environment,” Meyers said.

M3 Creative has prospered with its work as a production services company with an emphasis on marketing.