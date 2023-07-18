LaPolt Law, Music and Entertainment Firm, Expands Into Film and TV, Adds Attorney Dani B. Darling (EXCLUSIVE)

LaPolt Law, the Los Angeles-based music and entertainment firm founded by Dina LaPolt in 2001, is expanding into film and TV. Plus, attorney Dani B. Darling has joined the firm.

Darling, a veteran in the industry, served as legal counsel for Jellysmash Productions and handled all legal aspects of Electric Entertainment’s development and production. Darling has also represented Blumhouse, A+E Studios and The Walt Disney Studios.

Said LaPolt, “We are very excited to be building a film and television practice as more and more of our clients are starting to cross over in that area, and Dani Darling is the perfect attorney to spearhead this at the firm. Dani brings a wealth of experience with her. This is just the beginning.”

In a statement to Variety, Darling said, “I am thrilled to join LaPolt Law and the roster of stellar attorneys. I look forward to working with my new team to build a film and television practice group within the well-respected music law firm.”

The move into film and TV comes as LaPolt Law continues to expand its practice.

Last year, five attorneys — Kristin Wenning, Mariah Comer, Lindsay Arrington, Dominic Chaklos and Tom Dean — were upped to partners, reflecting their contributions to the firm, which specializes in intellectual property law, music law and public policy.

LaPolt remains one of the music industry’s leading attorneys, having represented artists including Steven Tyler, 21 Savage, Deadmau5, Britney Spears and the Tupac Shakur estate. She also played a key role in representing the songwriting community on Capitol Hill through her work on the pivotal 2018 Music Modernization Act, the first major copyright reform for music creators in decades. She also helped secure the release of rapper 21 Savage, who was incarcerated by ICE in early 2019. In 2015, she helped found the Songwriters of North America (SONA); in 2019 the Recording Industry honored her with its service award.

More recently, LaPolt worked closely with members of Congress to ensure music professionals were eligible for pandemic relief via the CARES Act.

LaPolt is currently a producer on “Peace, Love & Respect,” the Afeni Shakur biopic.