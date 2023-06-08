KCON LA: CJ ENM America Teams with iHeartMedia Los Angeles for 2023 K-Pop Fan Convention and Concerts

CJ ENM America and iHeartMedia Los Angeles have partnered for sponsorship, content and marketing activities around the KCON LA fan convention that returns to downtown Los Angeles in August.

KCON LA, run by CJ ENM, is a fan and South Korean culture festival that includes K-Pop concerts at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena from Aug. 18-20. The partnership with iHeart Media, the nation’s largest owner of radio stations, underscores the mainstream growth of K-Pop and Korean culture, particularly in Los Angeles.

“Partnering with iHeartMedia Los Angeles will allow us to bring a truly unforgettable experience to both existing and new K-pop fans,” said Steve Chung, co-CEO of CJ ENM America. “Together, we combine the best of both worlds, with our expertise in delivering the K-culture experience and iHeartMedia’s reach, influence and unmatched experience engaging with fans in unique and creative ways. We look forward to this being the beginning of a long-term relationship.”

KCON LA kicked off in 2012 and has maintained its presence as one of the world’s biggest celebrations of K-pop and K-culture. In 2022, the event returned to in-person programming, drawing more than 90,000 attendees.

“In a very short-time KCON LA has become a can’t miss event in Southern California,” said Kevin LeGrett, division president for iHeartMedia, Inc. “IHeartMedia Los Angeles is excited about this new marketing and promotional partnership. Our audio, promotional and digital ecosystem will further activate KCON LA’s massive, loyal and passionate fan base that actively supports businesses that support the K-pop movement. Amplified with iHeartMedia LA’s multi-platforms, we will design sponsor campaigns and deliver results for an amazing KCON LA experience.”

KCON LA has yet to announce the lineup of artists and groups set to take the Crypto.com Arena stage. The event is presented by Samsung Galaxy.

“We are delighted as iHeartMedia joins KCON as one of our partners especially at an exciting time where Korean entertainment is thriving globally,” said Kim Hyun-Soo, CJ ENM’s head of live entertainment business. “Celebrating 11 years since our first U.S. event, KCON has become the signature festival to experience everything K-culture, and as we strive to provide an upgraded KCON experience each year, this partnership with iHeartMedia will help us expand our reach even further.”