Kinolime Gives a Platform to Indie Filmmakers at 2023 SXSW Launch

Never has it been more difficult for the independent filmmaker than in the post-pandemic era where studios primarily focus on franchise-driven and IP-driven content. While some may assume that opportunities for an independent filmmaker are hard to come by, entrepreneur Oleg Saitskiy and filmmaker Daniel Finkelman have set out to create a new funnel in the traditional filmmaking process. Together, they designed Kinolime, one of the first audience-driven production companies.

The concept is simple: Anyone can submit an original screenplay and have it rated by their peers. As part of the company’s mission to support independent filmmakers, Kinolime accepts original submissions at no charge and gives cinema lovers the final say in which projects will receive a green light. The original screenplay with the largest audience approval will get their script made into a movie.

“Our belief is there is no replacement for the creativity of the human imagination,” said Chaya Amor, filmmaker and partner of Kinolime. “We are fortunate to be able to create a platform to find the next unique voice and story that otherwise might never have been shared.”

At its South by Southwest soft launch, Kinolime produced “Storytellers: Inside the Creator’s Mind,” a series of conversations moderated by Carly Steel, two-time Emmy winner, to get a more nuanced understanding of the current challenges storytellers face. Steel sat down with “Hail Mary” director Rosemary Rodriguez; Anna Zlokovic and Kausar Mohammed, writer-director and star, respectively, of “Appendage”; Sophie Jarvis, writer-director of “Until Branches Bend”; and dozens more artists.

During the conversations, it was evident that, now more than ever, securing financing for a film requires getting creative. “During the pandemic, they were offering loans. I thought, ‘I’m a producer, so I’m a business and I’m creating jobs,’” said Tomas Pais, the co-writer and star of “Metal Man,” which premiered at SXSW. “I applied for one, was approved and I used it to make my pilot.”

Writer-director Ally Pankiw (“I Used to Be Funny”) shared her experience on the complex financing model. “To navigate and make them all work together, and the tax credits you have to cobble together — it’s complicated,” she said.

Meanwhile, director Kit Zauhar (“This Closeness”) explained, “It’s just a lot of trial and error sending your script to people who say, ‘I love your writing … but what’s the next one?’”

Aristotle Torres, director and co-writer of “Story Ave,” told Steel, “Movies are just

really hard to make.” But Torres said his ears perked up when Steel, a screenwriter herself,

outlined the reason why she partnered with Kinolime’s “audience first” model.

Speaking about the company’s event, Kinolime board member and producer Jenny Shakeshaft told Steel, “The SXSW Festival has always been at the forefront of emerging technology and independent film. We couldn’t think of a more suitable place to launch.”

After SXSW and the audience response to their company’s soft launch, the Kinolime team said they feel optimistic about bringing back the energy of indie filmmaking with the benefit of community-driven social media platforms.

Overall, Finkelman and Saitskiy said the launch of Kinolime at SXSW was a major success. “After reviewing hundreds of prelaunch screenplay submissions, one of them from an anonymous writer scored so high with our internal review team that we chose it to be our first ‘Editors’ Choice’ production slated for this year,” Finkelman said. “In addition, we hired the screenwriter to be a permanent part of the Kinolime team.”

As part of their upcoming slate of projects, Finkelman also announced a new podcast for screenwriters and directors, where fans and filmmakers can watch full discussions with all their guests (link below).

“If you have a story with a heart and dream to share it, we are here to help,” Saitskiy said at the launch, summarizing the company’s vision.

