The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, the 1975, More Set for 2023 Life Is Beautiful Festival

The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Khalid and the 1975 are among the notable performers set for the Life Is Beautiful festival that takes over downtown Las Vegas in September.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, FLUME, Nelly and Bebe Rexha are also lined up to play the 10th anniversary edition of the music and arts festival. Las Vegas mainstays such as Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, Piff the Magic Dragon and Tape Face will also be on hand for performances and appearances. As usual, the fest will showcase a slew of buzzy and rising star acts across its Sept. 22-24 run.

“We are thrilled that all three headliners will be returning to the festival. It’s pretty special to have this collection of artists who have all been so instrumental to music over the lifespan of Life is Beautiful,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Life is Beautiful’s director of music, programming and development. “Pairing those artists with current and future superstars of music sets the stage for our biggest party yet.”

Art collective Meow Wolf will return to the Life is Beautiful arena this year. It will also feature what are described as “collaborative live music experiences” from JammJam ft. Cory Wong & Friends.

“This year’s lineup is a reflection of the ten years we’ve spent striving to give fans incredible experiences, centered around a weekend of revelry in Las Vegas,” Nyman said. “Our fans are the heartbeat of this festival, and it’s our intention to deliver a festival that is a true representation of their interests.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale March 30 at 10 a.m. PT. PMC, the parent company of Variety, is an owner of Life is Beautiful.

(Pictured: Kendrick Lamar)