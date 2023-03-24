Kate del Castillo, Victory Jones, Bay Davis Set to Appear at NALIP Diverse Women in Media Forum

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, the National Association of Latino Independent Producers is hosting one more celebration of women in media.

NALIP has unveiled the program roster for their seventh annual Diverse Women in Media Forum. The event will be held at the London West Hollywood on March 30, marking the first time the forum has been held during Women’s History Month.

The Diverse Women in Media Forum will be hosted by Christian Vera (“Mayans, M.C.”) and will feature remarks from actor-producer Kate del Castillo and casting director Carla Hool, among other speakers. In addition, the forum will host networking, panels and performances by singer-songwriter Victory Jones and poet Bay Davis.

“This year’s Diverse Women in Media Forum program brings together extraordinary women who are leading the charge for inclusion, access and visibility across the entertainment industry–on screen, behind the scenes, in our corporate offices and in our board rooms,” said Karla Pita Loor, chair of NALIP’s board of directors. “NALIP is committed to creating the space for the conversations and the connections that drive careers forward, propel women to top leadership positions and usher in new generations of talent.”

A special screening will be held to spotlight work by Latino Lens: Narrative Short Film Incubator for Women of Color finalists, a Netflix-sponsored mentorship program.

The Diverse Women in Media initiative aims to nurture women from a range of backgrounds in an effort to help them ascend to top positions in front of and behind the camera. Schedule and details for the event can be found here.

(Pictured: Kate del Castillo)