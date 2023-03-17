Judy Blume, Natasha Lyonne, Rosie Perez, Kelly Ripa and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Variety’s 2023 Power of Women: New York event will honor Judy Blume, Natasha Lyonne, Rosie Perez, Kelly Ripa and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

The Power of Women issue will release on Wednesday, March 29, and the event, in partnership with Lifetime, will celebrate the honorees in New York on Tuesday, April 4.

This year’s honorees include:

Beloved author and literary icon Judy Blume , subject of the documentary “Judy Blume Forever,” and producer of the highly anticipated film, “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” based on her acclaimed book of the same name, both premiering in April 2023. She will highlight the National Coalition Against Censorship.

, subject of the documentary “Judy Blume Forever,” and producer of the highly anticipated film, “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” based on her acclaimed book of the same name, both premiering in April 2023. She will highlight the National Coalition Against Censorship. Emmy-nominated creator, actress, director, writer and producer Natasha Lyonne , currently starring in and executive producing Rian Johnson’s hit Peacock original series, “Poker Face.” She will discuss the importance of Lower Eastside Girls Club

, currently starring in and executive producing Rian Johnson’s hit Peacock original series, “Poker Face.” She will discuss the importance of Lower Eastside Girls Club Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Rosie Perez , who currently stars in the Showtime series “Your Honor,” who will highlight Heart 9/11

, who currently stars in the Showtime series “Your Honor,” who will highlight Heart 9/11 Actress, veteran talk-show host of “Live!,” and New York Times best-selling author Kelly Ripa , who recently debuted her first memoir of short stories, “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” and will highlight Win, formerly Women In Need

, who recently debuted her first memoir of short stories, “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” and will highlight Win, formerly Women In Need Actress and singer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the first transgender individual to win a Golden Globe Award and be nominated for an Emmy in a lead category, currently starring in Apple TV+’s series “Loot,” who will be speaking about her support for Rainforest Alliance and the urgent fight for equal rights.

The program will be hosted by actress, comedian and writer Ego Nwodim, who has been a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” since 2018.

“We are excited to gather in New York to salute those who are making a difference and to amplify the vital non-profit organizations championed by this year’s honorees,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, CEO & Group Publisher, Variety. “We are also grateful to Lifetime for their enduring support and partnership of Variety’s tentpole Power of Women event. We look forward to collaborating again to make this special franchise a successful gathering for all.”

“We continue to be inspired, educated and entertained by these incredible honorees and thrilled that our long-standing partnership with Variety spotlights women at the core of excellence in all they do,” said Amy Winter, EVP and Head of Programming, Lifetime & LMN.

Exclusive, curated gift bags will be given to honorees and guests at the event with entertainment, beauty, health and fashion products, from companies including OUAI, goop, Bombas and Davines.