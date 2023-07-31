Josh Peck on Overcoming Stress in the Spotlight: ‘I’m Incredibly Lucky’

From an early age, Josh Peck has supported causes close to his heart. And as his career and personal life continue to thrive, the actor hasn’t forgotten his philanthropic roots.

As a kid, Peck would go door-to-door in his 16-floor New York City apartment building to raise money for his school’s American Heart Association fundraiser. “It was just incredibly meaningful for me,” he says in a video interview with Variety. Decades later, Peck is speaking up about how his mental health affects his overall physical health as an advocate for the organization’s call to action about chronic stress management.

Peck says being raised by a single mother who was constantly working hard to make ends meet led to a fair amount of stress for him as a child. But he wasn’t able to recognize his feelings as stress at the time. “It presented itself as ambition or this desire to perform, be it at school or, obviously, I started working from a really young age,” says Peck, who started acting at age 13.

As a teenager, he would cope with stress by overeating. “For a lot of people, trying to numb yourself with food is your first foray into escapism,” he says. “It’s something that many of us have access to early on.”

At age 21, Peck recalls promoting a film he was “incredibly proud of” when “things were looking great” in his career. “But I remember there was all this self-centered stress of, ‘What’s next and how am I going to navigate this thing?’” he says.

Instead of handling his stress, Peck says he was “drinking too much and going out too much” at the time, adding, “I think there was a certain level of trying to get out of my head so I didn’t have to deal with it.”

Now, at 36, Peck, who has been sober since 2008, says stress leads to a racing heartbeat, a flare-up of TMJ or suddenly waking up in the middle of the night. “When the whole world’s asleep, I’m just alone here stuck with my thoughts,” he shares. “Stress has impacted my health, first and foremost, by robbing me of joy.”

Peck says the American Heart Association is “providing resources, strategies and solutions for how to deal with stress, which can frankly have such a negative effect on your heart health.” The organization believes that managing chronic stress can keep your mind and heart healthy and make it easier to stick with healthy habits like eating well, getting enough sleep and exercising. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., but it also is one of the rare things we can mitigate with education and different treatments,” the actor explains.

As a father of two, Peck continues to learn how to manage stress to better himself and his family. “Life’s great. I’m incredibly lucky,” he says. “The reason why I’ve been able to have these wonderful things in my life is because I was able to collect skills and strategies to deal with stress and the things that got me down throughout my life.”

Peck credits exercise and spending quality time with his wife, Paige O’Brien, and their young sons, Max and Shai, as sources of joy and relief. “My kids are a great distraction. My kids are these wonderfully righteously needy little humans who need my attention all the time.”

Among his priorities is developing healthy stress management habits for his children. “I try to stay away from theory, or things that are probably too big for their minds to contemplate,” says Peck, who gives his kids simple tasks like taking deep breaths.

Along with leaning on his family for support, Peck says his friends are positive influences: “The hope is that you’re not all having a bad day at the same time, so you can call them and they can help you get through it, and vice versa.”

Recalling the advice he’s received, Peck shares: “I had a good friend who once said, ‘I wake up every morning and I tell myself I’m going to have a good day because somebody’s going to have a good day today and it might as well be me.’”

Peck advises anyone dealing with stress to “know that you’re not alone,” adding, “You are having a human experience, and it can feel taboo or not cool to talk about at times, or you just don’t feel like anyone can truly understand. But I promise you there are people who can.”

For more tips about managing stress for better health, visit heart.org/stress.