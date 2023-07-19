Jim Rome Signs with Range Sports for Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran sports host Jim Rome has signed with Range Sports for representation in all areas.

Range Sports is the athletics-focused division established by startup management-production firm Range Media Partners. Rome, who has long forged his own path in sports media, aims to expand his production activity in radio, TV, podcasting and film.

Rome has been a prominent voice in the sports for more than 25 years. He was part of the on-air launch team for ESPN2 in 1993. He built a loyal following for his blunt and pugnacious style of commentary and questioning as host of daily talk show “Jim Rome is Burning” on ESPN from 2003 to early 2012, and as host of the syndicated radio program “The Jim Rome Show” since 1996.

Led by Will Funk, Range Sports manages talent and advises sports properties and corporate brands. The division also aims to “invest in owned and operated IP” to be produced through Range Media Partners’ internal production unit. Range Sports aims to build a roster of scripted and unscripted content. Rome is versatile broadcaster and commentator who could be an asset to that effort.

Rome has at times courted controversy. In April 1994 he made waves live on ESPN in an interview with San Diego Chargers quarterback Jim Everett. Rome took a sexist jab at the NFL pro’s style on the gridiron by calling him “Chris,” a reference to female tennis star Chris Everett. After one too many taunts, Everett charged across a table at Rome. “That was not a good night at the office for me,” Rome told the podcast “Freedumb” in 2021.

Rome at present hosts the podcasts “Jim Rome’s Daily Jungle,” “The Jim Rome Podcast” and “The Reinvention Project with Jim Rome.”

Rome was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2019.

Rome’s past TV credits including hosting and producing “Rome,” a weekday half-hour series on CBS Sports Network and a sports talk series for Showtime. He’s also made cameo appearances in such sports movies as 2005’s “Two for the Money” with Al Pacino and Matthew McConaughey, “The Longest Yard” with Adam Sandler and 1996’s “Space Jam.”

Rome continues to be repped by attorney Dave Feldman at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson and business manager Kraig Kitchin.