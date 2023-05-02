Sports Executive Jared Schoenfeld Launches Advisory Firm Rooted in Mental Health Impact

Sports and wellness executive Jared Schoenfeld is launching an advisory firm, named 4B, focused on creating mental health impact for clients and brands across sports, entertainment, music and wellness.

Clients thus far include author Dr. Deepak Chopra, multi-platinum artist Big Sean, actor Da’Vinchi and former NFL star Julius Thomas. Partnerships already established for clients include brands such as JPMorgan Chase, Google, American Express and more.

4B represents and collaborates with brands and influential voices to help scale their missions around one shared goal: combating today’s mental health crisis.

4B supports clients with targeted brand strategy, business development and cause marketing, including managing partnerships and helping to incubate new ventures that maximize reach and engagement. The firm’s core areas of focus include people; brands and enterprise; platforms; and ventures.

With giving back part of its purpose, 4B will donate a percentage of proceeds to mental health foundations and is building a support community, producing events and providing access to tools and programming for clients and partners.

“As mental health continues to decline globally, the need for accessible resources and platforms are more important than ever. Today’s culture shapers have an immense opportunity to catalyze impact through the power of their respective and collective platforms,” said Schoenfeld in a statement. “4B exists to guide, amplify and bring together leaders at the forefront of mental health and wellness to build a community and reach those in need of healing and growth. This commitment to advancing a culture of well-being is personal for me as I’ve experienced first-hand the transformative power of meditation, therapy and self-care practices.”

Chopra, who is a client of 4B, praised Schoenfeld’s firm in a statement, saying: “I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Jared and the 4B team for the last few years as they guided both my personal business affairs and my company Chopra Global. They are true specialists in cultivating meaningful relationships that are uniquely aligned with my mission of reaching one billion people to create a more peaceful, just, sustainable, healthy and joyful world. With a deep understanding of the mental health and wellness space, they execute their work with the highest level of integrity, and their commitment to making wellness accessible and proven ability to build authentic and value-generating partnerships will help accelerate our collective mission.”

Schoenfeld was formerly managing director for the Miami Dolphins, director and The Madison Square Garden Company and started his career with the Phoenix Suns. He previously led the partnerships team at the digital media company founded by Derek Jeter, The Players’ Tribune. Prior to launching 4B, he spent nearly two decades of his career growing, advising and generating revenue for premium sports, entertainment and wellness properties. He currently serves on advisory boards and councils for Kevin Love Fund, Hollywood & Mind and Don’t Hide It, Flaunt it.

Along with Schoenfeld, the team at 4B is made up of industry experts who have worked for leading brands, agencies and mental health and wellness organizations.