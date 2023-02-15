ITV America and ITV Studios America Taps Menaka Evans as Chief Financial Officer

ABC Signature alum Menaka Evans has been named chief financial officer for ITV America and ITV Studios America.

Evans will oversee financial planning, accounting and business operations for the wide range of production banners that fall under the umbrella of ITV Studios in the U.S. She comes to the company from ABC Signature, where she was head of finance and business planning.

“Menaka brings deep experience in entertainment industry finance, as well as acute understanding of the complexities involved in producing unscripted and scripted programs in today’s content landscape,” said Philippe Maigret, ITV Studios America president and managing director and ITV America CEO David George in a joint statement. “She’s also incredibly well-versed in the cross-collaboration between U.S and UK entities, making her a unique and valuable new member of our senior teams.”

ITV’s many production entities include ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, High Noon Entertainment, Sirens Media, Thinkfactory Media, and Good Caper Content, as well as ITV Studios America and its labels Bedrock Entertainment, Circle of Confusion Television Studio, Tomorrow Studios and Work Friends.

“Philippe and David are incredible leaders that share an unparalleled passion for great storytelling with a global reach,” Evans said. “I’m looking forward to working alongside their teams at ITV Studios America and ITV America, as well as with their respective label partners, and on their many impressive scripted and unscripted series with some of the most acclaimed producers, directors, and talent.”

Earlier in her career, Evans was senior VP of finance at All3Media, and she held the same post at Shine America. She also worked for Disney in its international home video division.