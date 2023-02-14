Imax to Double Operations in Indonesia Following Deal With Cinema XXI (EXCLUSIVE)

Giant screen systems company Imax has struck an expanded deal with Indonesia’s leading cinema operator to instal an additional ten Imax Laser-equipped theaters. When fulfilled, the agreement will mean the doubling of the Imax and Cinema XXI footprint in the populous southeast Asian country.

The first four of the new systems will be located at the Summarecon Mall in Bandung, the Icon Bali in Denpasar, the Aeon Mall in Deltamas and the Thamrin Nine complex in Jakarta. The rollout of the additional six theatres will continue into 2027.

The ten new locations will be equipped with ‘IMAX with Laser,’ Imax’s most advanced experience comprising a 4k laser projection system with a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and upgraded software.

“2022 saw IMAX deliver its first ever Indonesian local language film as well as its highest grossing release of all time in Indonesia with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ and we believe we have only scratched the surface of what we can build in this emerging market,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

At the end of December 2022, Cinema XXI operated 1,216 cinema screens in 225 locations, across 55 cities throughout Indonesia. It currently operates nine Imax locations with one additional location in backlog prior to the new agreement. The two companies been in business together since 2012.



Joko Anwar’s “Satan’s Slave: Communion” was the first Indonesian film to be presented in an Imax format and achieved a top-ten Imax release in the country. “Avatar: The Way of Water” became the highest grossing Imax release of all time in 47 countries and territories.

“As a consumer-first cinema chain, Cinema XXI has consistently invested in world-class entertainment technology, and we are committed to offering premiere state-of-the art technology and experiences for our loyal audiences, to further strengthen our market position as Indonesia’s largest cinema chain,” said Suryo Suherman, executive chairman of Cinema XXI.