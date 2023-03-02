ID PR’s Alla Plotkin Departs Company; Rebecca Sides Capellan Promoted to SVP (EXCLUSIVE)

ID PR vice president Alla Plotkin has left the company.

Plotkin, whose clients have included Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicholas Braun, Michelle Williams, Titus Burgess and Jessica Williams, has not announced her next move. She had been with ID for almost 16 years.

At the same time, ID PR announced that 20-year company veteran Rebecca Sides Capellan has been promoted to senior vice president. Her client list includes Lupita Nyong’o, Rachel Weisz, Natasha Lyonne, Lena Dunham, Cynthia Nixon and Broadway producer and theater owner Jordan Roth.

Plotkin’s departure follows recent resignations of ID PR senior vice president Jillian Roscoe, vice presidents Lindsay Krug and Rachel Karten and director Amanda Horton.

Kelly Bush Novak launched ID in 1993. She serves as CEO while Mara Buxbaum is president. The company of 100 employees is headquartered in Los Angeles. It also has an office in New York City.

Krug and Karten are currently setting up shop together while Roscoe and Horton have launched solo firms. Krug was spotted accompanying D’Arcy Carden on the red carpet at the SAG Awards while Roscoe was with Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the recent premiere of his new movie “Cocaine Bear.”

At the time of her departure, Horton announced that she will continue to rep Chloë Sevigny as well as “Euphoria” actor Chloe Cherry and Dasha Nekrasova under her own banner ALH PR.

ID’s roster is made up of power players across entertainment, sports and technology, including Sean Penn, Christopher Nolan, Elliot Page, Janelle Monáe, Taika Waititi, Ben Stiller, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Strong, Bong Joon Ho, Ryan Coogler, Sacha Baron Cohen, Pamela Adlon, Javier Bardem, Serena Williams, Winona Ryder and Mandy Moore. Content clients include Searchlight Pictures, Apple TV+, Netflix, “Yellowstone,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “1923.” On the brand side, ID works with Peloton, Nintendo, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Stand Up 2 Cancer and PFLAG.