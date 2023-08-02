Hollywood Life Acquired by Factz Media Company, Editor-in-Chief Bonnie Fuller Out (EXCLUSIVE)

Factz, a digital media company, acquired the celebrity entertainment news site HollywoodLife.com on Tuesday. Founder, president and editor-in-chief Bonnie Fuller is no longer part of the company.

“I am very proud of the work that I and the talented editorial team did to build Hollywood Life into an authoritative brand covering entertainment and celebrity news, and issues that really mattered to our constellation of readers,” Fuller said in an exclusive statement to Variety. “I’m excited to see Hollywood Life continue to flourish under its new ownership and leadership.”

Insiders confirm that Factz, which launched in 2022, is eyeing early 2024 for a full site redesign and the launch of a new mobile app. Additionally, the brand hopes to expand into events and live activations and securing exclusive celebrity cooperations. Factz is actively looking to acquire other properties in the digital news space.

“I’m excited to add HollywoodLife to the Factz family,” says CEO Nik Richie. “Factz is prospering into a home of trusted entertainment news. There is no better media outlet than HollywoodLife to ensure our development as a news source. This brand is the pinnacle of online celebrity content and I look forward to its continued success under the Factz umbrella.”

Stephen J. Cloobeck, the founder of Factz, says, “I’m thrilled to be a part of a creative Gen-Z and millennial collaborative that keeps jobs in California and shows the world our code of honor; civil debate, ethics, morals, love, respect, integrity above all.”

President Eli Lippman adds, “This is an extraordinary opportunity to not only add an iconic celebrity news outlet to our growing portfolio, but also add incredibly talented employees with proven abilities in

storytelling, breaking news and audience development. I’m excited to usher in a new era for Hollywood Life and catapult this brand into the leading celebrity news outlet for many years to come.”

Fuller previously launched the American version of Marie Claire and served as editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine before becoming a stable in the celebrity news media, relaunching Us Weekly for Wenner Media in 2002. She launched HollywoodLife.com in 2009, partnering with Penske Media Corporation. She assumed full ownership and operations in January 2021.