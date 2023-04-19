Herb Lazarus, Veteran TV Distribution Executive, Dies at 88

Herb Lazarus, a veteran international TV distribution executive who worked for 20th Century Fox and Columbia Pictures TV before launching his own shingle, died April 18 in Los Angeles. He was 88.

Lazarus began his career at the age of 19 in the mailroom of Television Programs of America, where he eventually advanced to sales. Soon after, in 1963, Lazarus was hired as the assistant to Alan Silverbach, then the head of 20th Century Fox’s domestic and international TV operations. Lazarus eventually worked his way to leading the department at a time when the television business saw dramatic growth and Hollywood’s level of TV exports grew significantly.

After his time at 20th Century Fox, Lazarus moved to Columbia Pictures Television as VP of international TV. In 1996, he launched a consulting firm with Silverbach. Lazarus had worked closely with Carsey-Werner Co. on steering sales and distribution of the company’s library since 2003.

All told, Lazarus worked in the entertainment industry for more than 65 years, across 13 different companies. Friends and colleagues knew Lazarus for his humor, charm, business acumen and his ability to maintain long-term relationships with business partners.

A native of Brooklyn, Lazarus attended James Madison High School.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley; two sons, Sid and Michael; and three grandchildren, Sam, Karly and Faith. He was preceded in death by son Robert Lazarus, who died at age 43 in 2005.

A funeral service is scheduled for April 21 at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The family requests that donations may be made in Lazarus’ name to Robert David Lazarus Pulmonary Unit at Cedars Sinai Hospital.