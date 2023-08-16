Hasbro Launches Entertainment Division Led by eOne Executives Olivier Dumont, Zev Foreman, Gabriel Marano

Hasbro is launching a new division called Hasbro Entertainment, which will unify the company’s film, television, animation, and digital media businesses.

Olivier Dumont will serve as president of Hasbro Entertainment, while Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano will serve as the head of film and head of television, respectively. All three are joining Hasbro Entertainment from eOne, which Hasbro recently sold to Lionsgate.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter, building upon our rich heritage of storytelling to continue delighting audiences across generations,” Dumont said. “Gabe, Zev, and I look forward to working with the industry’s best creative talent, studios, and distribution platforms to push the envelope with innovative storytelling that will let fans engage with their favorite brands like never before, while also building exciting new worlds and the next wave of Hasbro franchises for a growing audience.”

Dumont most recently served as president of family brands for eOne. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing content creation and distribution for the combined portfolio of Hasbro and eOne’s family brands, driving over $2 billion of annual retail sales. Previously, Dumont held roles in domestic and international children’s entertainment, including heading acquisitions and co-production for a major kids’ network, leading an animation studio, and managing a distribution business.

Foreman and Marano were primarily focused on Hasbro IP projects while at eOne and will continue this work in their new roles directly for Hasbro.

Foreman served as president of film production for eOne, overseeing projects like “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Transofrmers: Rise of the Beasts.” His other film credits include “All the Old Knives,” “Blue Beetle,” “Blue Bayou,” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”

Marano was co-head of scripted development for eOne. He worked on the development of projects like the “Dungeons & Dragons” series in the works at Paramount+ from Rawson Marshall Thurber and Drew Crevello as well as Netflix’s “Power Rangers” series from Jonathan Entwistle and Jenny Klein. Previously, Marano served as senior vice president of drama programming and development at Fox Entertainment. In that role, he worked on shows including “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Gifted,” and “Lucifer.” Earlier in his career, Marano was with A&E Network and Fox Television Studios.

Hasbro is currently developing and producing over two dozen projects based on major IP like “Dungeons & Dragons,” “Transformers,” “GI JOE,” “NERF,” “Play-Doh,” “Magic: The Gathering,” “Peppa Pig,” and “My Little Pony.”

“Entertainment is core to Hasbro’s strategy and its mission to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play,” said Tim Kilpin, president of toy licensing and entertainment for Hasbro. “Audiences can count on Hasbro to keep creating compelling and fun entertainment that brings to life our wide array of iconic brands, including ‘Peppa Pig,’ ‘My Little Pony,’ and ‘Transformers,’ reaching audiences through varied platforms in ways that resonate in today’s fast-paced world.”