Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman Release Second Single ‘Every Single Day’ From Upcoming Musical ‘Harmony’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The second single from Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s upcoming Broadway musical “Harmony” has been released, “Every Single Day” sung by Danny Kornfeld.

In a statement to Variety, Manilow and Sussman said, “We are both so thrilled to have a cast album full of new, original songs for our first Broadway show. This is where we always wanted to be. ‘Every Single Day’; the love song from ‘Harmony’ is a personal favorite of ours from the score.”

“Harmony” features an original new score by composer and singer Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Sussman. Tony Award-winning choreographer Warren Carlyle (“The Music Man”) directs.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Based on an unbelievable true story, ‘Harmony’ tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you’ve never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony.”

“Harmony” is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

The show is finally set to begin previews on Oct. 18 ahead of its Nov. 13 opening night, 25 years after it first premiered in California. Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess and Julie Benko lead the cast. The Comedian Harmonists will be played by Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick.

In addition to the single release, the cast recording album will be released on Aug. 31 by Ghostlight Records.

The show first premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse near San Diego in 1997. Along the way, “Harmony” won a Drama Desk award in 2019 for outstanding best book of a musical. It also won a Lucille Lortel Award and was nominated for eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle awards including outstanding new Off-Broadway musical.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $59 via www.telecharge.com, or by calling (800) 447 7400 or (212) 239-6200.

Listen to “Every Single Day” here.