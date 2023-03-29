Haley Kluge Rejoins Variety as Creative Director

Haley Kluge has been named creative director of Variety, where she’ll oversee the design and visual language of our weekly print magazine, website and digital channels.

Kluge is the first woman to serve in this role since Variety came under the ownership of Penske Media Corp. in 2013. She worked at Variety from 2018 to 2021 in several positions, including art director. Most recently she spent a year on the design team of Netflix’s Tudum.

“We are so excited that Haley is returning to Variety to help steer our talented art department,” co-Editors-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton say. “Our magazine has been on a roll, and we know that Haley will help elevate our game.”

In her previous tenure at Variety, Kluge designed award-winning covers featuring such stars as Lizzo and Regé-Jean Page.

“Variety has an iconic track record of telling stories in a way that has shaped the cultural zeitgeist,” Kluge says. “I am so honored to return, and I am thrilled about bringing a new perspective to this important brand.”