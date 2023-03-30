Gwyneth Paltrow Accuser’s Own Witness Says It’s Not Possible He Went ‘Flying’ in Accident, Unless Paltrow Skied 50 MPH

Gwyneth Paltrow is in court after being accused of colliding with a skier, but the man suing her was served a blow after one of his own expert witnesses during a wacky morning in court on March 30.

On March 27, Terry Sanderson, who is suing Paltrow after a 2016 collision in Park City, Utah, testified that he was sent “absolutely flying” after his claim that Paltrow hit him: “All I saw was a whole lot of snow. And I didn’t see the sky, but I was flying.”

Yet Sanderson’s legal team brought Dr. Richard Boehme, a neurologist, to testify as a final witness via Zoom. After the connection was garbled several times, the team brought his testimony to a cell phone, which then promptly dropped. Once the communication issues cleared up, he was asked by Paltrow’s side if he recalls testimony from Sanderson that he went airborne during the accident.

He did not, but pressed by Sanderson’s own team, Boehme said, “That’s not going to happen. The skier that hit him from behind would have to be going in excess of 50 or 60 miles an hour, which I think is highly unlikely unless we’re dealing with an Olympic downhill skier.”

After that testimony, closing arguments began, with Sanderson’s Robert Sykes apologizing for his coughing, which became a discussion point on social media. Sykes’ primary point during his closing argument is that while Paltrow is a caring person and a good mother who doesn’t think she caused the accident, it doesn’t come into account in how the jury should decide.

“The problem is a sincere belief doesn’t make it so,” he said.