Veteran PR Executive Graehme Morphy to Depart Wolf Kasteler for Artist Management Role

Wolf Kasteler partner Graehme Morphy is stepping away from the PR business.

Morphy, who began his career at Wolf Kasteler 15 years ago and rose to partner in 2018, has spent the last four years working concurrently as PR executive and artist manager to recent EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson. Morphy also serves as an executive producer on her daytime talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which was recently renewed for a second season. At the end of March, Morphy will fully transition out of PR to represent Hudson as manager in all areas.

“It is with enormous pride and enthusiasm that I begin this new chapter in my career,” Morphy said in a statement announcing his career transition. “My time at Wolf Kasteler has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Morphy continued: “I have endless gratitude to my partners for their unwavering support and the incredibly talented team with whom I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate over the years. This has been a thoughtful decision to evolve and undoubtedly, an organic transition to support artists in new and exciting ways. I have always believed in advancing the artist’s vision and I’m thrilled to continue the pursuit of that important mission as I embark on this new endeavor.”

His partners at Wolf Kasteler — Annett Wolf, Lisa Kasteler and Annick Muller — also shared a statement of support.

“Graehme Morphy has been an invaluable part of the Wolf Kasteler family for the last fifteen years. His commitment, dedication and loyalty to the company has been nothing but remarkable. Graehme started as an assistant with the company and because of his creativity, business acumen and leadership skills rose to become our partner and trusted colleague,” they said. “As much as we will miss Graehme, we wish him all the success in the world as he embarks on his next career chapter in the entertainment industry.”

During his tenure at the agency, Morphy has worked on successful consumer and awards campaigns with a roster of A-list talent, including Hudson, Elizabeth Debicki and Cate Blanchett, who has been nominated for her third Academy Award and recently won Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and BAFTA awards for her performance in Todd Field’s “Tár.” In addition to working with talent, Morphy has also represented award-winning production studios, global brands and organizations, including the UN Refugee Agency (UNHRCR), Stand Up to Cancer and the ACLU, while building out Wolf Kasteler’s social impact division.