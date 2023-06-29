Events Firm Medium Rare Expands into Talent Management with Gordo, Shaquille O’Neal

Medium Rare, an entertainment and live events production firm that handles festivals for Shaquille O’Neal and Guy Fieri, is expanding into talent management.

The new division will be overseen by Medium Rare co-founders Adam Richman and Joe Silberzweig. The move to create a formal management arm stemmed from the duo’s work with Gordo, a prominent DJ previously known as DJ Carnage, and with NBA great O’Neal in his forays into high-level DJ work as DJ Diesel.

Richman and Silberzweig aim to work with established DJs and artists, celebrities and athletes.

Los Angeles-based Medium Rare was founded as an events firm in 2019 with a focus on partnering with marquee-name talent to create live event franchises that are co-owned by the talent and Medium Rare. Among its signature events are O’Neal’s Shaq’s Fun House festival, Gordo’s Taraka festival series and Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate. O’Neal is planning a large-scale dance festival, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival, for the fall.

Medium Rare’s Adam Richman and Joe Silberzweig with Shaquille O’Neal

“We signed Gordo — at that time Carnage — four years ago,” said Silberzweig. “Last year when we took the risk to retire the Carnage brand and create something entirely new as Gordo, we had everything to lose. Now that Gordo has risen to the pinnacle of his field its a testament to his hard work and a showcase that only a true artist can reinvent themselves.”

To launch the management arm, Medium Rare will add two staff positions to work alongside Logan Bohbot, the company’s existing director of talent management.

“Medium Rare was created as a talent-centered company,” said Richman. “Everything else — the events, the brand partnerships — flows from that relationship. With the new team we are putting together, we are in a position to make sure those relationships are driving the creative and commercial growth of our clients.”

(Pictured: Gordo in performance)