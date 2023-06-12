Dick Clark Productions, Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Acquire Golden Globe Awards as Hollywood Foreign Press Association Shutters

Big changes are afoot for the Golden Globe Awards now that Dick Clark Productions and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge have acquired the assets of the nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which will shutter as the awards franchise moves into a new era.

The new owners will use the assets and the cash on hand from the HFPA to establish the Golden Globe Foundation, which will continue on the HFPA’s tradition of charitable giving. The awards show itself and related assets will now be part of the for-profit operations of Dick Clark Productions, which has long been allied with the HFPA for the awards show. The move out of the HFPA’s nonprofit status will allow the Globes to pursue many more commercial opportunities than were possible under the HFPA regime.

HFPA’s current president, Helen Hoehne, said the deal had been approved by the association’s roughly 95 full-time members.

“We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” said Hoehne.

Boehly, who acquired Dick Clark Productions more than a decade ago, called the transaction “a significant milestone” in the 80-year history of the Globes.

“My partners at DCP and I are grateful to Helen and team for their commitment to the successful implementation of a robust approach to governance, the expansion of the diverse and international voting body, implementing a professional, safe and accountable environment, and trusting new ownership with a new direction for the Globes,” said Boehly, who is chairman of Eldridge.

“As stewards of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Penske Media, and CEO of Dick Clark Productions. “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the very best in television and motion pictures.”

Variety parent company Penske Media is the owner of Dick Clark Productions.

The HFPA was formed in 1943 as an outgrowth of several predecessor press clubs for expat journalists working in and covering Hollywood. Correspondents for Britain’s Daily Mail led the charge. The group split again two camps — the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association and the Foreign Press Association of Hollywood. The two were reunited under the HFPA banner in 1955.

The HFPA became a big-league player in Hollywood in the 1990s, when it began collection tens of millions of dollars in licensing fees annually for the Golden Globe Awards, especially after it began a long-running partnership with NBC. After that the HFPA stepped up its charitable giving to Hollywood and media industry-related causes. Per the HPFA, the organization has distributed more than $45 million over the past 26 years.

But the higher profile also brought more scrutiny of HFPA practices around the awards. Controversy about the group’s opaque activities and questionable behavior by some members over the years had bubbled up for years but the association went into full-fledged crisis mode in 2021 when the Los Angeles Times reported that the organization had no Black members, and it offered other unflattering details about the association’s handling of the awards, including some instances of the HFPA paying fees to members for participating in the Globes judging.

The Times expose led to a backlash against the Globes from Hollywood’s creative community. Influential personal publicists for top talent created a coalition of sorts to pressure the HFPA to institute reforms. Over the past two years, the HFPA implemented a number of recommended steps such as the hiring of a dedicated diversity officer, and it significantly expanded the voting body for the Globes, if not the membership of the HFPA itself.

The deal with Dick Clark and Eldridge indicates that the

More to come