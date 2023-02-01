‘The Recruit’ Executive Producer Gene Klein Joins P3 Media Production Banner as Partner

Producer Gene Klein has joined P3 Media, the production banner behind Netflix’s “The Recruit,” as a partner.

Klein will lead development efforts for the company formed in 2018 by journalist and producer Adam Ciralsky. Klein and Ciralsky are already working together as executive producers on “Recruit,” which was inspired by Ciralsky’s early career as a lawyer with the CIA. The series, created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley, debuted Dec. 16 on Netflix. “The Recruit” has been a strong performer in numerous major territories for the streamer.

“Gene is a creative force with great instincts and incredible relationships across the industry,” Ciralsky said.

P3 Media has a first-look deal with ABC Signature. The company bills itself as an “artist-driven IP accelerator.” Klein is an experienced producer who helped shepherd the pilots for USA Network dramas “Suits” and “Covert Affairs.” He also worked for many years with director-producer Doug Liman and Dave Bartis at Hypnotic.

“Gene is top notch; a great executive and an even better person who will help take what Adam has created to the next level,” said Hawley, who is also creator and showrunner of the ABC dramas “The Rookie” and “The Rookie: Feds.”

Ciralsky is known for his deeply reported long-form journalism about international security, politics, crime, con artists and other topics for Vanity Fair.

“I’ve been a big fan of Adam’s Vanity Fair stories for a long time and can’t wait to dig into the goldmine of intellectual property at P3 and develop new projects with Adam,” Klein said.