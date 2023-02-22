Trans Rights Activist Geena Rocero Joins SeeHer Advisory Board (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-nominated producer, filmmaker, author and activist Geena Rocero has joined the SeeHer advisory board, the initiative that aims to increase the accurate portrayal of women and girls in advertising and media.

She joins a board that includes former WNBA CEO Lisa Borders; former InStyle magazine Editor-In-Chief and influencer Laura Brown; award-winning journalist Katie Couric; Academy Award-winning actor and activist Geena Davis; entrepreneur and TV personality Lori Grenier; singer, songwriter, producer and advocate Connie Lim (MILCK); storyteller, actor and social media influencer Busy Philipps; actor, producer, and activist Yara Shahidi; TV personality and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan; and literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh.

Rocero made history in 2014 as the first transgender person to speak about transgender issues at the TED Conference, and she was the first transgender woman Ambassador for Miss Universe Nepal.

“I hope to show that my perspective as a trans-Filipina contributes to a more equitable media landscape. As a filmmaker and producer, I always find that when I center on subjects that are often left out, I discover worlds and ideas that are far richer than I imagined,” Rocero said in a statement. “Accurate representation affects the way someone feels about who they are, it makes all women feel affirmed in our personhood. Simply put, representation should reflect the world we live in, a diverse one. Misogyny and sexism in media representation distract all women from accomplishing the dreams we all love to pursue. When we’re always responding to the many isms in the media that we see, it’s time wasted.”

“We are deeply honored to have Geena join the SeeHer movement,” said SeeHer president Christine Guilfoyle. “She is a luminary and change-maker. From the moment we met Geena, we felt the kinetic energy of a shared, bold vision for the future of women across all media platforms.”