Biden Nominates Telecom Attorney Anna Gomez as FCC Commissioner

President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate veteran telecommunications lawyer Anna Gomez as an FCC commissioner. The president also announced the renominations of FCC commissioners Brendan Carr (a Republican) and Geoffrey Starks (a Democrat) for five-year terms.

If Gomez is confirmed by the Senate to serve as an FCC commissioner, Democrats will have a 3-2 edge at the agency, which is led by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat. Trump appointee Nathan Simington is the other GOP commissioner. Biden’s previous pick for the open seat at the FCC, Gigi Sohn, withdrew her name from consideration after her confirmation was stymied along party lines.

Gomez currently works at the State Department, where she serves as a senior adviser for international information and communications policy in the bureau of cyberspace and digital policy. Gomez served as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) deputy administrator from 2009 to 2013. She also served for 12 years in various positions at the FCC, including as deputy chief of the international bureau and as senior legal adviser to then-Chairman William E. Kennard.

Prior to joining the State Department in 2023, Gomez was a partner in Wiley LLP’s telecommunications media and technology group. Gomez also was VP for federal and state government affairs at Sprint Nextel and an associate at Arnold and Porter. Born in Orlando, Fla., Gomez spent her childhood in Bogota, Colombia, before her family relocated to New Jersey. She now resides in Virginia.

“I congratulate Anna Gomez on her nomination to serve as FCC commissioner,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “She brings with her a wealth of telecommunications experience, a substantial record of public service, and a history of working to ensure the U.S. stays on the cutting edge of keeping us all connected. I wish her all the best during the confirmation process.” Rosenworcel also congratulated Carr and Starks on their renominations.

Brenda Victoria Castillo, president and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC), said in a statement, “We at the National Hispanic Media Coalition are elated with President Biden’s decision to nominate Anna Gomez to the Federal Communications Commission. This is a monumental step forward for our community, as it has been over two decades since a Latino commissioner has represented our community via one of the agency’s five commissioner seats. As nearly 20% of the United States population, having a Latino voice on the commission is crucial for the digital age.”