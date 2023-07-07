Endeavor Invests in Jennifer O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn’s Velvet Hammer Media

Velvet Hammer Media, the non-scripted production company founded by Jennifer O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn, has received a minority investment from global sports and entertainment company Endeavor.

Previously known as William Morris Endeavor, Endeavor represents athletes from sports organizations like the NHL and NFL and currently owns UFC and PBR (Professional Bull Riders).

VHM just recently secured series such as “The Big Bakeover” and Roku’s “Empty Nest Refresh” along with other unannounced development deals with Netflix, NBCU and other platforms. Together, O’Connell and Quinn serve as EPs on all VHM projects. The pair founded VHM earlier this year after departing their roles at Max (formerly HBO Max).

“Since starting VHM, we have been inspired by the support and well wishes we received from across the industry, including from our colleagues and crew we’ve worked with over many years,” said O’Connell and Quinn in a statement. “For the last several months, we’ve had the privilege of connecting with Rebecca Sanhueza and the team at Endeavor, who have shown a true understanding of what we aim to achieve and an unwavering commitment to our vision. As a result, during this process our confidence in building a successful relationship with Endeavor has surged, driving us to seize every opportunity. We are deeply appreciative for the chance to build VHM into a powerhouse production company and, via our Inside Access program, a force for progress in unscripted.”

Together, O’Connell and Quinn share a breadth of experience in television production. O’Connell has launched series such as “Selena + Chef,” “Low Country,” “Class Action Park” and “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” and Quinn previously held the position of senior vice president of non-fiction original programming at HBO, where she was responsible for programs like “Legendary,” “The Hype” and “Fboy Island.”

The VHM/Endeavor transaction was advised by Greg Akselrud and Roger Lee of Stubbs, Alderton & Markiles and Todd Weinstein and Tara Senior of Weinstein Senior.

Pictured above: Jennifer O’Connell (L) and Rebecca Quinn (R).