Elon Musk Seen Sitting with Rupert Murdoch and Elisabeth Murdoch at Super Bowl

Elon Musk had a prime seat at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII. Fox Sports cameras captured the maverick billionaire sitting with Fox Corp. and News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch as well as his daughter, producer and investor Elisabeth Murdoch.

Fox’s cameras panned to a shot of the starry group in a stadium sky box about halfway through the third quarter of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have dominated through most of the game so far although the Chiefs are keeping it competitive.

The fleeting shot of Rupert Murdoch during the Super Bowl televised by the broadcast network he launched in 1986 may have been strategically placed to assure Wall Street and others that the mogul of media moguls is still up and around despite his 91 years. The Australia-born media baron will turn 92 on March 11. He appeared to be engaging in that most American of activities: eating a hot dog.

But the sight of the older and younger Murdoch with Musk is sure to ignite a flurry of speculation about possible activity between Murdoch’s businesses and Musk’s many investments. Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter in October has been largely a debacle, with the social media platform seeing an exodus of staff and advertising dollars.

Based in the U.K., Elisabeth Murdoch is a principal in the content banner Sister with partners Stacey Snider (the former head of the 20th Century Fox film studio) and British producer Jane Featherstone.

(Pictured: Elisabeth Murdoch, Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch and an unidentified person at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.)