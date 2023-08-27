El Segundo Team Wins Little League World Series

Hollywood’s hometown Little League team has just completed a dream season.

The El Segundo 12U All Stars defied the odds and went all the way to victory this year’s series. The team battled back from a four-run deficit to beat Curacao 6-5 after a made-for-the-screen walk-off home run delivered by Louis Lappe, one of the team’s star players who emerged over the championship series. The final was held Sunday in Williamsport, Penn.

The Little League World Series is always popular late-summer programming for ESPN, but this time around the entertainment industry has paid more attention because of the local heroes factor. Representing the West division, the scrappy El Segundo team prevailed over more experienced competitors to go all the way.

El Segundo team manager Danny Boehle also gained a media profile during the series with all of his enthusiastic media appearances after his team’s wins.

