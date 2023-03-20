Ed Sheeran Sets Disney+ Docu Series ‘The Sum of It All’ From Fulwell 73 Prods.

Disney+ has landed a four-part Ed Sheeran docu series, “The Sum of It All,” that is set to premiere May 3.

The project comes from Disney Branded Television and Fulwell 73 Productions (“Adele: One Night Only”). It coincides with the May 5 release of Sheeran’s latest album, ” -” (aka “Subtract”), from Atlantic. “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” promises to offer a candid look into the British star, his family and his rise to superstardom after suffering with a stutter as a child.

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” Sheeran said. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

All four installments of “Sum of It All” will drop on May 3. It’s part of a wave of adult-oriented music specials and documentaries coming to Disney+ as the platform seeks to broaden its content offering and household-wide appeal. On March 17, Disney+ launched its exclusive U2 special “Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman.”

“In this docu series, we’re going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Together with Fulwell 73, we’ve created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions.”

Word that Sheeran was working on an extensive documentary project surfaced last fall. The first blast from ” – ” arrives March 24 with the bow of single “Eyes Closed.”

“Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran’s songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives,” said Fulwell 73 partners Ben Turner and Ben Winston in a joint statement. “But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally. This four-part series has been an honor for us to make.”