SAG-AFTRA Chief Duncan Crabtree-Ireland Extends Contract with Union Through 2028

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland has signed on for four more years as national executive director and chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA.

The contract extension was approved by the performers union’s national board via a virtual meeting. The vote tally was 87.68% yes and 12.32% no for keeping Crabtree-Ireland at the helm through June 20, 2028.

Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA noted the importance of keeping Crabtree-Ireland in place as the union faces difficult contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in the coming months. The union’s master film and TV contract with Hollywood’s largest employers is set to expire June 30.

“Duncan is a strategic thinker and an extraordinary executive whose stewardship of our operations has been stellar. He is also the tough and effective negotiator we need,” Drescher said in a statement. “We are fortunate to benefits from his leadership and I look forward to rolling up our sleeves and having an innovative and effective negotiation of the TV/Theatrical contract.”

Crabtree-Ireland serves as chief negotiator for the union that represents 160,000 actors and other performers. But Drescher has made it clear she plans to be hands-on at the bargaining table in SAG-AFTRA talks with the AMPTP, working alongside Crabtree-Ireland.

“I am very excited to continue fighting for the members of SAG-AFTRA,” Crabtree-Ireland said. “I want to thank President Drescher, our elected officers and national board members for their confidence in me. It’s truly an honor to represent the most extraordinary performers and journalists in the world, and I look forward to advancing the cause together.”

Crabtree-Ireland was promoted to the top paid position at SAG in May 2021, following the departure of David White. Before that he was the longtime general counsel and chief operating officer. He was a key player in the 2012 merger of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.