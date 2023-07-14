Navigating the Importance of Authenticity and Transparency on Social Media

At this year’s South by Southwest®, Allē—the official loyalty program from Allergan Aesthetics, the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) and other notable brands—hosted a panel discussion in partnership with Variety and SHE Media on the importance of authenticity in the age of social media. The thought-provoking panel examined consumers’ increasing desire for authenticity and how social media has evolved into a community for people to come together, have candid conversations and provide an unabashed commentary from fitness to aesthetics and beyond.

The conversation tied into the Allē mission of empowering consumers through education, with the panelists discussing how having transparent discussions about filters, products, and procedures can help encourage positivity. Board-certified dermatologist and content creator Dr. Muneeb Shah was joined on stage by design expert and Emmy®-nominated TV host Bobby Berk; model, actor, and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo; beauty entrepreneur and content creator Felicia Walker; and moderator Leah Faye Cooper to talk about how to foster an inclusive space to discuss aesthetics and wellness when using social media.

Dr. Shah began creating educational content to meet people where they are in their skincare and aesthetics journey. The real turning point came after his mentor watched his videos and told him, “You have something here where you can reach millions of people with your content. Just remember to always be ethical and be honest with everything you do going forward,” Dr. Shah recalled. “That was about a month in, and he was like, ‘Take it seriously. It’s going to make an impact.’ And so, I just stuck with it.”

“Stuck with it” might be an understatement. But whether Dr. Shah is breaking down an ingrown hair extraction or debunking a viral video or sharing skincare tips, he continues to prioritize authenticity and transparency in his content.

“People are really resonating with these authentic creators out there,” Dr. Shah explained. “That’s why you’re seeing this gigantic wave of people just showing really what they’re getting done, what treatments they’re having. For example, if I talk about retinol and I’m saying retinol gets rid of fine lines and wrinkles, people will ask me, ‘Well, don’t you get any other treatments done?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I receive BOTOX® Cosmetic as well.’ Being real and authentic, it resonates with people because they know that there is more to the story.”

The values that guide his content are the same ones that helped him decide to partner with Allē. He only recommends products or platforms that he would recommend to loved ones.

“I treated my wife yesterday with BOTOX® Cosmetic. So, it’s something I use, I use on myself, I would use on my mom, I use on my family,” he said. For Dr. Shah, prioritizing access is important when deciding which treatments to offer. “The Allē loyalty program also does a lot of trying to make things more affordable for people,” he noted.

While social media users might’ve once felt the pressure to hide which aesthetic treatments they’ve received, Dr. Shah has seen a shift toward authenticity that reflects consumers’ desire for education. “We would just see the perfect celebrity with the perfect skin that doesn’t have a single wrinkle,” he said. “Now what we’re seeing is people sharing really what’s happening in their life.”

Nicole Katz, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Consumer Engagement at Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, says that partnering with people who share like-minded values around transparency and authenticity helps thoughtful and informative content about aesthetic products and treatments become more commonplace online.

“Over the years, there has been an increasing desire and demand for authenticity from brands. For Allergan Aesthetics, we want to share our product portfolio in a meaningful way that allows us to connect with people on a deeper level,” Nicole shared in a statement with Variety. “Through our various endeavors, like this panel, we’re hoping to encourage a supportive and open space that celebrates authenticity.”

The SXSW conversation hosted by Allē demonstrated how Allergan Aesthetics aims to move the needle to create open, inclusive dialogues around aesthetic treatments. “I think this conversation right here is a step in the right direction,” Dr. Shah said. “Even today, the focus was more on authenticity. I love when brands focus on something like that. It’s tied to the brand in ways, but it’s also focusing on something bigger than them. It’s more aspirational.” He also nodded to how the BOTOX® Cosmetic “See Yourself” campaign spotlighted the treatment journeys of 25 everyday people—not celebrities or models.

Allergan Aesthetics is continuing its efforts to increase transparency, representation, and authenticity within the aesthetics space. Through ongoing partnerships with real people, Allergan Aesthetics hopes to spotlight real treatment stories and help normalize the conversation around aesthetic treatments.

To learn more about Allē, the official aesthetics loyalty program of Allergan Aesthetics, visit here. Follow @Allē on Instagram and Facebook.

