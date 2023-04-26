Disney Files First Amendment Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis Over Florida Theme Park Takeover

The Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday filed a First Amendment lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for orchestrating a “campaign of government retaliation” for the company’s opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

The lawsuit marks an escalation in the yearlong battle between DeSantis and Disney, and comes as the governor’s allies are engaged in renewed efforts to assert control over Disney’s Orlando theme parks.

Disney filed the suit in federal court in Florida. It asks a judge to declare that the state takeover of the Reedy Creek Improvement District is “unlawful and unenforceable” because the purpose was “retaliation for Disney’s political speech in violation of the First Amendment.”

In the lawsuit, Disney said it regretted that it could not reach a resolution with the governor and had to go to court.

“Disney finds itself in this regrettable position because it expressed a viewpoint the Governor and his allies did not like. Disney wishes that things could have been resolved a different way,” the lawsuit states. “But Disney also knows that it is fortunate to have the resources to take a stand against the State’s retaliation—a stand smaller businesses and individuals might not be able to take when the State comes after them for expressing their own views. In America, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind.”

In response, DeSantis’ spokesperson said that Disney is seeking to “undermine the will of the Florida voters.”

“We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state,” said the spokesperson, Taryn Fenske. “This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.”

DeSantis took control in February over the newly named Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which took over the responsibilities of the old Reedy Creek district. At the time, Disney signaled that it was “ready to work within this new framework.” But hostilities between Disney and the governor have only escalated since then.

DeSantis appointed five allies to the board of the oversight district, including a leading figure in the “parental rights” movement. The tensions escalated further at a recent meeting, when the new appointees discovered that Disney had entered into a series of development agreements with the old Reedy Creek board that limited the new board’s powers.

Since then, the new appointees have taken steps to void those agreements. In the lawsuit, Disney alleges that those steps are unconstitutional, because the state is not allowed to impair the obligations of contracts.

The suit also quotes DeSantis’ recent comments in which he mused about further potential retaliatory steps, including taxes on Disney’s hotels, tolls on the roads, and building a state prison adjacent to the Disney parks.

“Who knows?” the governor said. “I just think the possibilities are endless.”

The Florida Legislature established the Reedy Creek Improvement District in 1967, giving Disney broad power over land use, utilities, and infrastructure development over a nearly 40-square-mile area. The arrangement gave Disney nearly unfettered power to develop Walt Disney World, EPCOT, and the other Orlando theme parks and water parks.

In 2022, Disney employees called on the company to oppose Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” The law restricts classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. The company eventually came out against the law and vowed to work to repeal it, prompting DeSantis to target Disney in turn, saying the state would not be pushed around by a “woke corporation.”

The Legislature quickly convened and voted to dissolve the Reedy Creek district. That left uncertainty as to what would come next.

“Disney has never wanted a fight with the Florida government,” the lawsuit states. “The Company sought to de-escalate the matter for nearly a year, trying several times to spark a productive dialogue with the DeSantis Administration. To no avail.”

Disney plans to invest $17 billion in Walt Disney World over the next decade, which the company said will generate 13,000 jobs. The lawsuit defends Disney’s decision, in January, to implement its comprehensive plan by entering into the contracts with the Disney-controlled Reedy Creek board.

The suit argues that the contracts were not a surprise, because they were publicly noticed, and do not undermine the authority of the new board. The new board still has power over building permits, taxes, roads, bonds and eminent domain, the suit states.

The suit asks the court to uphold the contracts, and overturn the new board’s effort to void them as an unlawful taking and a violation of the Constitution’s contracts clause.

The state Senate is also considering a bill that would give state regulators the power to regulate Disney’s monorails.