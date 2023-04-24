DGA Offers Support for WGA as Negotiations Enter Final Week

The Directors Guild of America issued a statement of support for the Writers Guild of America on Monday, as negotiations between the WGA and the studios entered their last full week before the May 1 contract expiration.

In the statement, the DGA said “we support them in their efforts to achieve a fair and reasonable agreement for their members.”

“During this time of significant change for our industry, all the creative talent, artisans, craftspeople, and workers who make the films and television shows that drive our industry deserve to earn a stable living and share in the success we build together,” the DGA continued. “We all have a stake in issues like wages, streaming residuals, funding for our health and pension plans, health and safety and more. We urge the AMPTP to seriously consider the writers’ concerns and reach a fair and reasonable agreement.”

SAG-AFTRA issued a similar statement on Saturday, expressing its solidarity with the WGA. Teamsters Local 399, which represents studio drivers, dispatchers and warehousemen, also expressed support for the WGA on Sunday.

“All Hollywood Unions & Guilds have a common enemy and that is the employers,” the union said. “Our solidarity amongst ourselves is our greatest strength.”

The WGA is expected to resume talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Tuesday on a new three-year agreement. The guild is seeking a minimum staffing level for TV writers rooms, an overhaul in the formula for streaming residuals, and increases in minimums, among other issues.

The negotiations are expected to go down to the wire, and both the studios and the WGA are preparing for a strike. The WGA is expected to hold events this week for writers to make picket signs, which is a traditional form of strike preparation.

If a strike is called, it would quickly shut down talk shows, including the major late night shows, as well as “Saturday Night Live.” A number of TV shows are wrapping production this week, as they were scheduled to be completed before the strike deadline.

The DGA reminded members last week that even in the event of a WGA strike, DGA members still will be expected to report to work. The guild’s contract does not expire until June 30, and until then at least a no-strike clause is in effect. SAG-AFTRA has the same clause and the same expiration date.

Actors and directors are not required to cross picket lines, but they can be fired if they do not report to work.

The Teamsters have a provision written into their contract that states that members cannot be punished for respecting a picket line.

“It allows members to honor the picket line without penalty,” said Steve Dayan, former secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399. “If someone refuses to go to work, they could be replaced. But they can’t be reprimanded or disciplined for refusing to go to work.”