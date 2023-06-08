Beacon Media and Pirexia Films Pact for Spanish-Language Adaptations of Deepak Chopra Books

Deepak Chopra’s Beacon Media has pacted with Mexico City-based Pirexia Films to develop Spanish-language content derived from Chopra’s vast IP library.

The partners plan to develop a range of Spanish-language properties, but the initial focus will be on Chopra books, starting with “The 13th Disciple,” “The Third Jesus” and “Jesus: A Story of Enlightenment.” The intent is to develop scripted, unscripted and documentary projects. Filming is expected to begin later this year in Mexico and Spain.

Pirexia was co-founded in 2015 by filmmaker José Manuel Cravioto, known for his work on the Univision/Netflix drama “El Chapo.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Pirexia Films in developing tailored content for Dr.

Chopra’s active community in Latin America and Spanish-speaking parts of the world,” said Beacon Media CEO Manoj Narender Madnani. “This partnership follows our motto that 1 + 1 must equal 11. We are a firm believer in partnerships that can scale and reach as many people as possible with inspiring content.”

The partners aim to tap into the “experience economy” by using the film and TV projects to drive other businesses, including live events and “gamified” experiences around Chopra’s message of self-help and wellness.

“We are proud to be partnering with Beacon Media on this exciting project,” said Cravioto. “Their commitment to developing Dr. Chopra’s content by leveraging multiple international locations and a wide pool of talent will allow for this three films to deeply share the sentiment and message of the original books.”

Beacon Media has just wrapped production on its first feature film, “72 Hours,” a cryptocurrency-themed thriller from director Christian Sesma.

PICTURED (left to right): Rolando Zubiran of Pirexia Films and a board member of Beacon Media; director José Manuel Cravioto, co-founder of Pirexia Films; Mariana Franco, CEO and co-founder of Pirexia Films and Manoj Narender Madnani, CEO and co-founder of Beacon Media