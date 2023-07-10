Damar Hamlin to Receive Variety’s Sports and Entertainment Social Impact Award

Damar Hamlin will receive the Variety Sports and Entertainment Social Impact Award as part of the Variety Sportico Sports and Entertainment Summit, presented by City National Bank on July 13 in Los Angeles.

Hamlin will be recognized for his accomplished philanthropy work, including extensive projects with the American Heart Association. He is also preparing for his third season with the Buffalo Bills, following his full recovery from a mid-game cardiac arrest last season. He will also participate in a keynote conversation following his acceptance of the award.

Additionally, NBA 2023 MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers will join his WME agent Ross Raphael in a keynote conversation at the event. Embiid and Raphael will speak about their ongoing collaboration in sports, media and entertainment.

Earlier announced participants at the Variety Sportico Summit include LA Rams Coach Sean McVay, RedBird Capital Partners founder Gerry Cardinale and NCAA Champion and MVP of the 2023 NCAA Championship Angel Reese.

Other speakers at the Variety Sportico Sports and Entertainment Summit include NBA all-star, entrepreneur and philanthropist Russell Westbrook; NBA all-star and producer Blake Griffin; Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles; and ESPN EVP and head of programming and acquisitions Rosalyn Durant.

“Partnering with our sister brand Sportico affords us the opportunity to present engaging conversations around the content we know best: sports and entertainment,” said Dea Lawrence, chief operating and marketing officer of Variety. “We are excited to expand to a full day format with the most relevant speakers at the forefront of our industries.”

“Penske Media is uniquely positioned to marry the worlds of entertainment and sports. Variety and Sportico are best-in-class brands that uncover, explain and elevate the conversation around it all,” said Scott Soshnick, editor-in-chief of Sportico.

“City National Bank’s personalized client service has long been trusted by individuals and organizations in the sports and entertainment industries to help grow their business and wealth,” said JaHan Wang, executive vice president of entertainment banking at City National. “We are proud to sponsor the first Variety and Sportico co-branded Sports and Entertainment Summit and look forward to conversations with the biggest names in sports about the intersection of professional athletics, business and media.”

Please head here to see full agenda and register variety.com/sportssummit.