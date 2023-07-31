Chuck Flood, Business Manager for Country Music Stars and Co-Founder of Nashville’s FBMM, Dies at 78

Charles (Chuck) Martin Flood Jr., business managers to some of country music’s top luminaries and co-founder/owner of high-profile Nashville business management firm FBMM, died at 78 on July 21.

Flood was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years. He founded Chuck Flood & Associates in 1986 at his dining room table with the help of John Sayles and Betty Sanders.

Later, Flood joined forces with Frank Bumstead, Mary Ann McCready and John McCarthy to form what would become the Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy (FBMM) of today.

FBMM handles multiple clients in the country music world and elsewhere. Over the years the firm is said to have represented the likes of Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kesha, Kings of Leon, the Tom Petty estate, Rage Against the Machine, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

FBMM and its partners have often been featured in Variety’s annual Business Managers Elite. In 2018, McCready was named Variety’s Business Managers Elite honoree for her work on behalf of her clients as well as for her philanthropic endeavors.

Born Sept. 12, 1944, in Waco, Texas, where he attended Baylor University, Flood spent most of his life in Nashville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Beth) Flood.

He is survived by his sister Catherine Flood Weiss of Austin; daughter Sarah Flood and husband Robert Ryland of Elgin, Texas; daughter Rachel Flood and husband Kristian Vatalaro of New York; and three grandchildren.

A celebration in memory Flood and his late wife will be held in Nashville on a date to be announced. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Flood’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to Doctors Without Borders.