Christina Applegate, Jean Smart, Casey Bloys, Kerry Washington, Niecy Nash-Betts, Elle Fanning Join Variety TV FYC Fest

Leaders in the TV industry will convene at Variety’s in-person TV FYC Fest on June 7 in Los Angeles, featuring Christina Applegate, Kerry Washington, Elle Fanning and more.

Fanning (“The Great”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Rodriguez (“Not Dead Yet”) and Washington (“UnPrisoned”) will participate in a roundtable celebrating Disney’s TV female comedy standouts, moderated by Angelique Jackson, Senior Entertainment Writer, Variety.

Jean Smart will present Christina Applegate with the 2023 Variety TV Fest Legacy award, recognizing her storytelling achievements as an actor and producer.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, will participate in a keynote conversation with Variety’s Co-Editor-In-Chief Cynthia Littleton.

A panel featuring leaders in documentary filmmaking who are elevating the entertainment category to new creative heights will be moderated by Littleton. Panelists include Alex Pritz, Producer and Director, “The Territory”; Allen Hughes, Executive Producer/Director/Writer, “Dear Mama”; Ondi Timoner, Producer and Director, “Last Flight Home”; and Zachary Heinzerling, Director/Executive Producer, “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence.”

A supporting actors roundtable will feature Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”; Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; and Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six” moderated by Variety’s Senior TV Features Editor Emily Longeretta.

A conversation with Joel McHale, star and executive producer of Fox’s “Animal Control”, will take attendees behind the scenes of the breakthrough comedy.

Creators and cast of “Reno 911!” will convene for a 20-year reunion of the series, moderated by Jenelle Riley, Deputy Features and Awards Editor, Variety.

A reality trailblazers session will include Kristin Cavallari (“Very Cavallari,” “The Hills”), Trixie Mattel (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Johnny Bananas (“The Challenge”) and Hannah Brown (Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” “The Bachelor”).

Michael Schneider, Executive Editor, Variety will moderate a visionaries of TV programming roundtable featuring Nina Diaz, Chief Creative Officer and President of Content, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios; Peter Friedlander, VP, Head of Scripted Series, U.S. and Canada, Netflix; Casey Kriley, Co-CEO, Magical Elves; and Howard Lee, President, Discovery Networks and TLC.

Disney Television Studios is a premier partner of the event. Fox is an official partner. MTV Documentary Films, FX, & National Geographic Documentary Films are supporting partners.

The summit will also be livestreamed to virtual attendees. Tickets are available to the Variety TV FYC Fest. Head to http://variety.com/tvfest to view the agenda and register today.